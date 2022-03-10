Budget 2023: Orang Asli community needs better infrastructure facilities

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli in Gua Musang are hoping for better infrastructure facilities in their settlements under Budget 2023, to be tabled this Friday (Oct 7).

Agi Angah, 41, who lives at Pos Bulat, said what the villagers needed most was to have better roads.

“The access road to our village needs to be upgraded as it is now damaged and its condition is causing damage to our cars and motorcycles.

“The charge for repair is taking a toll on us,” he said when met by reporters at Pos Pulat, here today.

For Bob Abu, 36, from Pos Balar, he hoped the government would repair the road linking the village and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Balar.

“Apart from that, we also hope the government will continue with the Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) assistance as it really helps to lighten our burden,“ he said.

Bob’s views on BKM were shared by Mila Ajis, 35, from Pos Pulat, who said that although they lived in the interior areas, the increasing cost of living also affected them.

“Although we rely on our own crops and the river for food, we still need to buy other essential items such as rice, eggs and sometimes, chicken.

“With the BKM money, we are able to buy the food items,” she said.-Bernama