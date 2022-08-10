Budget 2023: Robust allocation proves govt's care for IPT - Noraini

PUTRAJAYA: The allocation of RM15.1 billion to the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) under Budget 2023 proves the government's concern to maintain institutions of higher learning (IPT) as the best investment to build the future of students.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the allocation increased by 4.25 per cent compared to RM14.5 billion last year.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), in order to ensure that the children of Keluarga Malaysia can continue their studies up to the tertiary level, MOHE has received the largest amount of funds under the Budget 2023,“ she said in a statement here today.

Yesterday in the tabling of Budget 2023 themed 'Malaysian Family, Prospering Together', the government allocated RM11.7 billion for operating expenses and another RM3.4 billion for the development expenses of MOHE.

Noraini said with the allocation, her office will focus on cash assistance, settlement of education and development loans including upgrading the digital network and facilities at IPT.

She said the allocation will also be used to improve the Green Campus Initiative in public universities as well as research and development (R&D) activities.

Regarding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), she said the allocation of RM6.7 billion would help the Ministry of Education achieve the target of at least 55 per cent of post-Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia students further their studies in the field by 2025.

Noraini said the government also paid attention to the marketability aspect of graduates through the Global Innovation Fund with an allocation of RM30 million and RM20 million for the Graduate Entrepreneur Programme which will benefit approximately 1,000 graduates to venture into the field of entrepreneurship.-Bernama