Budget 2023: Supports sustainability of tourism, arts, culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM1.16 billion allocation in the 2023 Budget for management and development of the tourism, art and culture sectors reflected the government's continuous post-pandemic efforts to restore and strengthen the country’s economy carried out since 2021.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), in a statement today, described the budget as a sign of the government's continued support and commitment to make the local tourism, arts and culture industry strong again.

“The government’s commitment is clear in ensuring that the national economic growth agenda continues to be given focus to empower the industry and businesses continue to be supported in this phase of recovery and growth.

“Motac will refine allocations that involve tourism and culture, and is ready to seize opportunities available to develop the sector which is closely related to the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals,“ it said.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz , when tabling Budget 2023 yesterday, announced an allocation of RM200 million to strengthen the recovery of the tourism sector with incentives, promotion and marketing incentives, as well as RM90 million as matching grants, such as the Tourism Promotion Matching Grant (Gamelan), which involves promotion and marketing campaigns with the industry.

Apart from that, the government is allocating RM25 million to provide incentives to the people in the form of discounts, vouchers and rebates for accommodation, tourism packages, handicrafts, and works of arts up to RM100; RM25 million for programmes to popularise arts, culture and heritage and 100 per cent tax exemption on statutory income for foreign and local tourists.

Other funds proposed in the 2023 Budget involved are the RM500 million in Bank Negara Malaysia's Tourism Financing (PTF) withan increase of financing size from RM300,000 to RM500,000; tourism infrastructure financing fund amounting to RM1 billion to strengthen the momentum of the recovery of the tourism sector, as well as the allocation of RM10 million through ThinkCity to further transform Kuala Lumpur City centre into a creative and cultural hub.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, in the same statement, said Motac would continue to take appropriate measures to protect and prepare the country for the effects of global development.

“Motac welcomes and expresses its gratitude to the government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the announcement of a high-impact budget,l which is responsive, responsible and reformist,” she said. -Bernama