Budget 2023 will touch on plans for rubber smallholders: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will strive to continue helping the rubber smallholders including the plans for this group under Budget 2023, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

Fadillah who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to touch on the plans including for rubber smallholders when tabling Budget 2023 this Friday.

“Insya-Allah, the prime minister will touch on whatever plans we have relating to the rubber smallholders (in Budget 2023).

“This is considering that not only the rubber sector, in fact, smallholders in the oil palm and other plantation sectors also make significant contributions to the country,“ he said to reporters after officiating the International Rubber Conference (IRC) 2023 here, today.

Fadillah said the efforts are also in line with the government’s focus and approach not only in terms of the economy but also social in closing the gap in poverty, income and development that is sustainable.

“Not many see (the role and contribution) of the smallholders. In the United Nations (UN), for instance, the objective is to close the income gap and eradicate poverty.

“Hence, we want to develop the whole aspect as well as obey the sustainable guidelines signed under UN through the Sustainable Development Goals 2023, and not just in terms of the environment and deforestation,” he said.

Meanwhile, IRC 2023 which is held from today and tomorrow, is jointly organised by the Malaysian Rubber Board and the International Rubber Research and Development Board, according to a statement from the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities.

The event, themed ‘Natural Rubber in Net Zero World: Challenges and Opportunities,’ provides an information sharing platform as well as rubber research outcomes for all industry players, besides strengthening the networking cooperation among related parties.

IRC 2023 is participated by 20 producing and consumer countries including China, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Nigeria, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Liberia, Brazil, Bangladesh, and Singapore.

A total of 200 participants comprising those in rubber research, rubber planters, processing firms, manufacturers, traders, exporters, policymakers, as well as industry stakeholders attended the conference. -Bernama