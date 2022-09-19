Budget 2023 won’t marginalise efforts to empower Chinese community: PM

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has given the assurance that the government will not marginalise efforts to empower urban and rural Chinese communities in the tabling of the upcoming Budget 2023.

He said the government will ensure that Budget 2023 is focused on the welfare and well-being of the people as a whole, adding that it will also take into consideration next year’s challenges.

He said this in his speech during the closing of the 37th National Chinese Cultural Festival 2022 here tonight.

The festival is an annual programme aimed at raising the awareness of the young generation about Chinese heritage and culture.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and the Federation of Chinese Associations (Huazong) president Tan Sri Dr Goh Tian Chuan.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the different cultures in the country should strengthen the relationship among the races and allow them to learn the philosophies of the cultures.

He said the government encourages the hosting of cultural programmes involving various races, adding that Huazong should continue its efforts to organise Chinese cultural events.

“The government always supports programmes organised by government agencies to strengthen the unity of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),“ he said.

At the same time, Ismail Sabri said the government is implementing measures to make Malaysia a developed and cultured country through the National Cultural Policy (DAKEN) which was launched last year.

He said DAKEN’s role is to dignify and preserve the art, culture and heritage of Keluarga Malaysia.

“The Ministry of National Unity introduced a blueprint, KAMI@Keluarga Malaysia Unity Plan 2021-2025 in November last year.

“Under this plan, the Keluarga Malaysia concept is translated through activities and programmes that focused on unity,“ he said.-Bernama