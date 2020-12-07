Budget allocation of three ministries passed

KUALA LUMPUR: The budget allocation of three ministries, Works, Transport and Science, Technology and Innovation, yesterday passed the committee stage.

The Works Ministry’s RM7.35 billion budget was passed through voice vote, with 109 MPs supporting it, 94 against and 17 absent.

Anthony Loke (PH-Seremban) asked for bloc voting after Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong refused to answer his question about a review of the government’s decision to withdraw the cancellation of the cabotage exemption for undersea cable maintenance works.

Wee had earlier said RM23 mil was to cover 30% of the legal fees in the ongoing trial on the shooting down of MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

“The government is spending this money because it is a Malaysian plane. We want those responsible to be brought to justice,“ he said in his winding up speech.

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government troops, killing all 298 people on board. The ministry’s budget of RM6.05b was then passed.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry’s budget was also passed through voice vote at the committee level

This makes it five budgets passed with bloc voting so far and eight with voice votes at the committee stage.