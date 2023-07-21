$!Bugatti Chiron’s Successor Is A Hybrid V8

The new hypercar from Bugatti will mark a significant change for the company. Achim Anscheidt, the former head of design at Bugatti, stated that the Chiron replacement will make its debut next year and go into production in 2026.

2023 Bugatti Chiron

Most significantly, the next Bugatti substitutes a V-8 hybrid powertrain for the company’s iconic W-16 engine, probably drawing on the electrical know-how of Croatian carmaker Rimac, who joined Bugatti in 2021.

The design of the car appears to be finished, according to Anscheidt. “We delivered the prototype tooling a couple of months ago and the production tooling will be delivered in a couple of months from now.” The follow-up to the Chiron will be Anscheidt’s final endeavour in his capacity as Bugatti’s head of design.