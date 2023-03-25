Build people with first class mentality: Perlis Raja Muda

SANDAKAN: Building people with a first-class mentality needs to be prioritised at every level of the organisation in an effort to make Malaysia a developed country with its own identity, said Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix).

The Raja Muda said nurturing a first-class mentality among the people should be the country’s key agenda, adding that efforts to cultivate that mentality require actions that are systematic and directed.

People with a first-class mentality are knowledgeable, competitive, and have an excellent work culture, integrity, and moral strength, he said.

“We are not only looking at physical development as a measure of an organisation’s progress, it has to be accompanied by high mentality,“ he said during a visit to KA Tun Azizan, a Malaysian auxiliary ship, here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also the commander of the Territorial Army’s 504 Regiment, said that the control of the country's waters and borders needed to be enhanced and tightened to prevent any form of encroachment and smuggling activities as well as to ensure the national security is always protected.

He was taken on a tour of the ship before breaking his fast with Royal Malaysian Navy personnel there.

Earlier, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is in Sabah with the Perlis state government delegation under the Perlis-Sabah Exercise (Ex Perbah) starting yesterday (March 24) to Monday (March 27), visited security posts on Pulau Libaran, Pulau Bakungan Kecil, Pulau Pamaguan and Pulau Berhala near here. -Bernama