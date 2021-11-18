Build stilt houses near river, Al-Sultan Abdllah decrees

TEMERLOH: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah(pix) today decreed that stilt house design be made an example for future construction of houses near a river.

He said raising houses on stilts was also one of the safety measures for the residents in the event of flooding or river overflowing.

“...it (stilt houses) will be safer for the residents in the event of floods.

“So, any construction of houses near the Pahang river, for example, should take into account the height (of flood-level estimates) and should be an example to other houses along the riverbanks.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this to reporters after listening to Pahang Public Works Department director Ir Hafizah Zakaria’s briefing at the Yayasan Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA) housekey presentation ceremony at Kampung Lompat here today.

Also present was Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also spent some time mingling with the recipient of the YASA house, Siti Rokiah Zainal Abidin, 51, and advised her to take good care of the property.

The King also checked the interior of the fully-furnished house, which measures 960 sq ft and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, before leaving to visit two other recipients in Kampung Pangsenam and Kampung Tanjung Pasir.

Meanwhile, Siti Rokiah, who has been living in Kampung Lompat with her mother Ramlah Hitam, 81, for the past 50 years, said they did not expect to receive such a gift from YASA after their inheritance house was badly damaged by floods early this year.

“My mother is the happiest person today as she never thought, at this age, she would receive a gift of a very comfortable house.

“Thank you Your Majesty for this gift,” said the mother of two.-Bernama