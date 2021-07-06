Build transit centre for the homeless to curb spread of Covid-19 - TMJ

JOHOR BAHRU: Tunku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (pix) has ordered the setting up of temporary accommodation for the homeless here to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection among the group.

Tunku Ismail said, via a Facebook post today, homeless people are among the most vulnerable groups and exposed to the Covid-19 virus as they are forced to live on the street.

He said the risk of infection could be reduced if the homeless are housed in temporary accommodation, adding that this would also facilitate the vaccination process for the group.

TMJ said full support could also be provided so that they can return to normal life.

“They are also human beings and have the right to live a dignified life,” he said.

Apart from that, Tunku Ismail said that the construction of a transit centre should be expedited so that the homeless could have a more comfortable place to live and receive assistance in terms of food and health.

The Malaysian Red Crescent Society recently applied to the Johor state government to allow them to vaccinate the city’s homeless as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection involving the group. — Bernama