Builders associations upset over concrete, cement price hikes

JOHOR BAHRU: Builders associations want the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to investigate the steep rise in concrete and cement prices since November 2020.

The Johor Builders Association, the Melaka Builders Association, the Perak Contractors Association and the Penang Builders Association in a joint statement said they hoped that the issue would get the attention of KPDN and be resolved quickly.

“We also want to extend an appeal to the ministry to do a review, whether there is any party that may have violated the Competition Act which prohibits anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position in the market during the implementation of these price increases,“ they said in the statement.

According to the statement, the prices of concrete and cement had gone up by 15 percent last month after a 15 per cent increase in March.

The associations, said this had put the entire construction industry under severe pressure.

“However, we hope that all parties in the construction industry can continue in this difficult business environment in a more sustainable way,“ they added.-Bernama