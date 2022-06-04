Building a foundation of peace

IN comprehending the theological understanding of reality, one of those truths that I have learned, that has inspired my approach to social issues is the understanding that peace can be realised in a polarised world, if there is respect for distinctions of persons, unity in being, and equality before the eyes of God.

This approach is relevant in our country since the first principle of the Rukun Negara is the belief in God.

If one speaks about distinctions of persons, it accepts the reality that people’s beliefs and consciousness are varied and plural, while the unity of being is a metaphysical reality that we are one in humanity even though distinct, and equality before God means that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law and inclusivity takes precedence over exclusivity.

Understanding wisdom at this level has become imperative in our national and global consciousness which are deeply divided by ideological inclinations, ethnic and religious identity that is exclusive, social economic disparities that have created a gigantic gap between the rich and the poor, and the most obvious reluctance of the secular world to being open to the reality of transcended truth.

In Malaysia today, society is sucked into a polarising perspective of identity politics that determines the survival of the political elites.

Unless there is respect for the distinctiveness of persons or respect for plurality, where truth can be paradoxically seen in the opposites, identity and ideological politics would hold sway that could lead the nation to a destructive part in the long run.

For example, if there is empathy between communities of different ethnic and religious backgrounds on existential fears, insecurity and aspirations of the other – and at same time coming together in opposing the ills of corruption and injustice in the country – Malaysia could move progressively to the realm of truth in politics.

Distinctive persons of different cultures and backgrounds but being in unity-of-being by coming together in respect to abhor corruption and injustice, is a great milestone in breaking away from a polarised situation.

In the same way at the global level, if the West, Russia and China could see the good in the opposite ideological framework of each other, which has benefited the people, and also respect the unity of being and equality in the eyes of God without being condescending, there is a possibility of minimising geopolitical tensions in the South China sea or even could have prevented the current Ukrainian war.

Therefore, lets build a society that respects the distinctiveness of persons, the unity of being and equality of all in the eyes of God in our local, national and global vision of the world.

Ronald Benjamin

Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue Secretary