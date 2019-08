JERTIH: A building contractor died after his tractor overturned and crashed at Kampung Gong Pasir here at around 7.15 pm yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the victim, Mat Isa Hamat, 59, was driving a farm tractor towards a durian orchard, passing through a hilly forest area before crashing.

“He suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene, after being crushed by the tractor,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mohd Zamri, the body was taken to Besut Hospital. — Bernama