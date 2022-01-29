Bukit Aman confirms death in custody at Marang lock-up

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) has confirmed receiving a report on the death of a detainee at the Marang Police Station lock-up in Terengganu yesterday.

JIPS director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the department received the report at 3 pm.

He said the investigation was being handled by the JIPS’ Crime Investigation Unit on Death In Custody.

“The 38-year-old detainee was arrested under Section 379 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azri said the detainee was remanded for three days from today by the Marang Magistrate’s Court in Terengganu.-Bernama