Bukit Aman investigating foreign detainee's death

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal police Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is investigating a sudden death report involving a foreign detainee at Kajang hospital today.

Its director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the Myanmar national was sent to the hospital on Monday at about 8.10 am after complaining that he was not feeling well, after which he was admitted for further treatment.

“The hospital informed that the detainee died today and the cause of death was still undetermined,” he said in a statement.

He said on Jan 30, at about 5.30 pm, a local man had surrendered the foreigner to the Kajang district police headquarters on suspicion of motorcycle theft.

Azri said the suspect was then being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code as well as Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.-Bernama