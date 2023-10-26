Bukit Aman: Over 100,000 commercial crime reports received this year involving RM1.7b losses

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 125,169 police reports were received so far this year involving various commercial crimes with a total loss of RM1.7 billion.

From these reports, 33,269 investigation papers were opened, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said.

“For the Oct 16-22 review week, a total of 891 investigation papers were opened involving various categories of commercial crime.

“Of these, syndicated commercial crimes totalled 620 cases, or 69.6 per cent,” he told a special press conference here today.

Ramli said cases of online purchase fraud recorded the highest number for the review week, with 257 cases involving a loss of RM3.8 million, while investment fraud cases were also on the high side, with 156 cases involving a loss of RM21 million.

He said technological advancements have resulted in various new modi operandi involving fraud that pose threats to the public.

“In an effort to reduce fraud-related cases, the public is encouraged to be vigilant with the information and commercial crime updates regularly provided by the police through various communication channels,” he said. -Bernama