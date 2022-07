PETALING JAYA: Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu(pix) has been called up by the Federal police over a video announcing a series of flashmobs to protest price hikes in the country.

His lawyer Faiz Fadzil who accompanied him, said the questioning began at 11.15am and ended at 1.15pm.

Faiz added that the police had confiscated Mohammad’s phone.

However, Mohamad’s phone was returned later on the same day, but they believed attempts were made by the police to extract data from the device.