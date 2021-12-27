Bukit Aman receive info on loan sharks targeting flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department has received information about unlicensed money lenders approaching flood victims to offer loans.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din(pix) said although there have been no reports lodged yet on the matter, police have not ruled out the possibility that loans sharks are now targetting flood victims.

“Flood victims are advised to be alert and be cautious so that they do not end up being victims to these unlicensed money lenders.

“Police are constantly monitoring loan shark activities through investigations and continued operations,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama