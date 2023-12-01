Bukit Aman Special Branch director heads list of police award recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP) award on Bukit Aman Special Branch director Datuk Baharuddin Ahmad.

Baharuddin heads the list of 250 award recipients at the investiture of the police gallantry awards and medals for 2022 held at Balairong Seri, Istana Negara.

The first session was held on Jan 10.

His Majesty also conferred the PGPP awards to Bukti Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPKK) director Datuk Aidi Ismail and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah.

Also gracing the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis to 46 recipients; Pahlawan Pasukan Polis (59 recipients); Kesatria Pasukan Polis (five recipients); and Bentara Pasukan Polis (137 recipients).

Also present at the ceremony were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, and Home Affairs Ministry deputy secretary-general (Security) Datuk Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman. -Bernama