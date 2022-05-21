Bukit Aman stepping up Ops against drug lords

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will step up operations and raids to hunt down leaders of drug syndicates , Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said.

He efforts to prevent drug trafficking would be futile until the drug lords were eliminated.

Since taking over JSJN recently, he said, his focus had been to arrest the drug lords.

“Over the past four months, JSJN has detained 1,500 drug lords in Ops Tapis conducted nationwide,“ he told reporters after attending the Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the department at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and his deputy, Datuk Razarudin Husain also attended the celebration.

Ayob Khan said JSJN was taking the challenge by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to eliminate drug trafficking to ensure the future of teenagers in the country.

“Drug trafficking will not end just like that, (because) they (drug syndicates) will find ways to continue their activities,” he added.

Yesterday, Hamzah, when opening the National Anti-Drugs Agency’s Mobile Recovery Treatment service (MRT AADK), wanted the police to step up efforts to curb drug trafficking.-Bernama