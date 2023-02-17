Bukit Bendera funicular train has carried 47m passengers

GEORGE TOWN: The funicular railway service at Bukit Bendera, one of the landmarks in Penang which will celebrate its 100th anniversary soon, has brought over 47 million visitors during that period.

The opening of the Bukit Bendera funicular on Oct 21, 1923 has made it easier for the public, especially workers and local residents to move, and the iconic train has brought millions of visitors from home and abroad to the top of Bukit Bendera, which is one of the tourist destinations in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the funicular train had brought 1.48 million visitors who used its service last year and the train used now is the third generation which has made over 275,000 trips exceeding 550,000 kilometres (km) over the past century.

“Although the funicular coach has changed physically from the first generation to the third generation, its historical heritage, socio-economic value and importance still remain, in line with its status as one of Penang’s historical icons,“ he said in a statement today.

He said in conjunction the 100th anniversary celebration, Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) has pasted both of the third-generation funicular coaches with 100th-anniversary logo stickers along with the tagline '100 Years of Transformation' and graphics.

Chow who is also PHC chairman, said the decorative funicular train carries a prominent 100-year message for visitors to see, recall the past and join in the historic celebration.

He said PHC will also organise several activities such as exhibitions, book launches, documentary videos, social media contests, promotions by stall tenants and produce special edition merchandise.

He said PHC also introduced a special edition Bukit Bendera funicular fast track ticket that can be kept as a commemorative collection in conjunction with the 100th-anniversary celebration this year.

“Many more surprises and interesting activities have been arranged throughout this year which promise more memories and experiences such as Penang Hill Festival, Penang Hill Heritage Forest Challenge and Trash Free Hill,“ he said.

Meanwhile, PHC in a statement added that the century-old Bukit Bendera funicular railway service was built and completed by an engineer of the Federated Malay States Railways, Arnold Robert Johnson in 1923.

PHC also said that the unique European-made funicular train is said to be the first used in Southeast Asia which still remains to this day.

Before the funicular was completed, the way to go up to Bukit Bendera was an uphill task for the community in the area where at that time they either had to walk or use horses.

The train has also carried several distinguished guests including the late Queen Elizabeth II, the Emperor and Empress of Japan and the Prince of Cambodia. -Bernama