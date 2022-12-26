Bukit Bendera funicular train service disrupted due to leak in track brake hose

GEORGE TOWN: The Bukit Bendera funicular train service here was disrupted for several hours yesterday due to a leak in the track brake hose.

Perbadanan Bukit Bendera Pulau Pinang (PBBPP), in a statement, said the train service was halted at about 4 pm and back in operation at 6.45 pm.

“After the investigation, the PBBPP maintenance team found a leak in the track brake hose and needed some time to replace the part and fully activate the system.

“PBBPP thanks visitors for their patience with the service disruptions and we would also like to emphasise that the funicular service and passenger safety are our top priority,“ according to the statement.

PBBPP also expressed its gratitude to the jeep service by the Bukit Bendera Residents Association, the bus service and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for their quick action in dealing with the emergency situation.

It also expressed appreciation to residents and business operators for their understanding and support.

“PBBPP expressed its regrets for the incident and apologises for all the inconvenience caused,” it added.

The media yesterday reported that about 1,000 visitors were disappointed when their plan to enjoy the Christmas holiday at the top of Bukit Bendera here was dashed due to the disruption of the funicular train service.

A video clip and post by visitors about the funicular service problem at Bukit Bendera went viral on social media.-Bernama