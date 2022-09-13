Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve: S’gor govt at risk of being sued for RM1 bln

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government is at risk of being sued for RM1 billion by the companies with interests in the Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve if it does not continue with the gazettement notice to complete the degazettement of the forest reserve that was halted before.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said this was due to the agreement signed by the previous government before Pakatan Harapan took over the administration.

“The possible lawsuit is caused by the agreement (made by the previous government),” he told reporters after the launch of the Coffee Table book titled Menelusuri Kisah Air Selangor (Air Selangor Journey-Our Story) here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Mansor Othman and Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman.

On Sept 5, Amirudin was quoted as saying that the state government will continue with the gazettement notice to complete the degazettement of Bukit Cherakah Forest Reserve that was halted around 2016.

He said the companies will lose their business opportunities approved by the former state executive council if the government does not go through with it.

Yesterday, a news portal quoted former Menteri Besar Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo as saying that the state government led by Amirudin has been seen as trying to wash its hands of the Bukit Cherakah controversy despite having the power to stop it.-Bernama