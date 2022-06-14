Bukit merah: Cloud seeding postponed due absence of aircraft

BAGAN SERAI: The Clouding Seeding Operation (CSO) which is scheduled to be conducted to overcome the falling water level in Bukit Merah dam has to be postponed due to a snag with the transportation craft, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix).

“We have a problem with the availability of aircraft which we hope to resolve soon. I understand the new date for cloud seeding had been given. We are also carrying out prayers for the rain to fall as the water level is now at 25 feet. The normal water level of the dam is 28.5 ft.

“Even though cloud seeding is an alternative, it is dependent on cloud or otherwise it would not yield any rain,” he said after visiting Bukit Merah dam here today.

It was reported last week, that Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad revealed the possibility of the Perak government carrying out cloud seeding to overcome the low water level at Bukit Merah dam.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Agro-Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee was reported as saying the government would be conducting CSO for three days from June 14 to 16 depending on the suitable cloud condition and humidity.

Bernama understands the CSP has been postponed due to the absence of the C130 Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) aircraft for the task on the proposed dates.

Commenting further, Tuan Ibrahim said a study is being carried out on the possibility of deepening the reservoir to increase the capacity of water apart from testing several other plants in the surrounding areas to accommodate water supply.

“These are among the plans to increase the water capacity. Also raised was the function of the dam in channeling water to padi fields. Another proposal is water transfer from Sungai Perak. We will study the proposals at the ministry level,” he said.-Bernama