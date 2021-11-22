Bulgaria's incumbent President wins presidential runoff: Exit polls

SOFIA: Bulgaria's incumbent President Rumen Radev(pix) has convincingly won Sunday's presidential runoff, Xinhua reported according to exit polls announced on the Bulgarian National TV.

According to Alpha Research agency, Radev would have 63.9 per cent of the vote against 33.1 per cent for Anastas Gerdjikov, and some 3 per cent voted against both candidates.

Gallup International anticipated 65.7 per cent for Radev, 31.5 per cent for Gerdjikov, and 2.8 per cent voted against both candidates.

The official results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

As many as 23 candidates participated in the first round of the presidential elections last Sunday.

Radev, who was backed by several political formations such as Continue the Change coalition, Bulgarian Socialist Party and There Is Such A People, won with 49.42 per cent.

Gerdjikov, rector of Sofia University, who was supported by the centre-right GERB party, ranked second with 22.83 per cent.

Bulgaria's president is elected directly by the people for a period of five years. Radev's term will expire at the end of January 2022.-Bernama