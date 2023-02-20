Bulk of UNIFOR 2023 allocation for upgrade of missionary schools

KUCHING: The Unit for Other Religions (UNIFOR) under the Sarawak Premier’s Department will use a large portion of the RM100 million allocated for this year, to upgrade missionary and Chinese private schools in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the increase in allocation was important to create harmony among the people of Sarawak.

“Some of the missionary schools in the rural areas are in bad condition and are in need of repairs, for example, the Methodist schools in the outskirts,“ he told reporters after officiating at the Malaysia World Interfaith Harmony Week 2023, here today.

He said that a small portion of the funds would be used to repair houses of worship state-wide.

Earlier, the media reported that the Sarawak government approved an allocation of RM100 million for UNIFOR for 2023 as proof that the government cares for the well-being of the people and that all religions in the state are respected. -Bernama