Bung Moktar: Game is still on

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix), who was dropped as sabah deputy chief minister today, said the new cabinet lineup announced by chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was not the unity government which the party wanted.

He said the two Umno assemblymen who were included in Hajiji’s cabinet did not represent the party and were not recognised by Sabah Umno, NST reports.

“Umno has consistently refused to cooperate with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Hajiji cannot claim to appoint them to represent Umno Barisan Nasional (BN) unless they are appointed in a personal capacity.

“The party will review the action of those who have cheated Umno...this will be discussed with the party president,“ he was quoted as saying.

Bung was commenting on the list of Sabah’s new Cabinet who were sworn in at Istana Seri Kinabalu in the reshuffle announced today.

Bung Moktar was dropped from the position of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Public Works in the reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar also described the appointment as ignoring the advice and recommendations of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the establishment of a unity government in Sabah.

“It must be remembered that the formation of a unity government, BN also helped and this matter needs to be looked at by the Chief Minister,“ he said, adding that Sabah’s political turmoil has not ended with the appointment of new Cabinet members.

“The game still on,“ he said.