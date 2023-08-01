Bung Moktar quits as SAFA president

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) today announced his resignation as president of the Sabah Football Association (SAFA) with immediate effect.

Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, in a statement said that the resignation from the post that he has held since June 2021 was made of his own free will, in addition to wanting to focus fully on his political career.

Although admitting to being a little disappointed with Sabah FC's achievements, he said that in the time he was leading the state's football governing body, SAFA was able to make changes besides being able to implement development of football at the grassroots level.

“I am still happy because I managed to bring some changes to the SAFA administration and success for the Sabah FC team even though it is still at a level that is not yet satisfactory.

“Managing a football governing body requires the support of all parties, especially from the main leaders of the state leadership who must have the will to help SAFA, specifically Sabah FC, move further forward,“ he said.

In December 2020, SAFA Supreme Council members unanimously agreed to appoint Bung Moktar as SAFA acting president, before being confirmed as SAFA president at SAFA's Extraordinary General Meeting in June 2021.

Bung Moktar stressed that he had no personal agenda since leading SAFA, and instead had to face various challenges in terms of time constraints and financial resources to advance the quality and achievements of football in the state.

“It is my hope that the fans who all along have had high regard for the Sabah football team will continue to support my successor,“ he said.

He added that his official resignation letter will be sent to SAFA soon to be finalised.-Bernama