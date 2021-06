KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin(pix) has called on the federal government to allow Pharmaniaga sell vaccine to the state government as an effort to expedite the process of Covid-19 vaccination to the people in the state.

He said the move would enable the private sector to purchase the vaccine and help the government to make the immunisation programme a success by dispensing the vaccine more comprehensively.

“Sabah has 3.89 million people but only more than 130,000 people have received the vaccine shot as many others are still expose to Covid-19 infection.

“Therefore, I am calling the federal government to supply Sabah with vaccine through Pharmaniaga ,” he said in a media conference here yesterday.

The process of dispensing vaccine to the people should be made easier to ensure more people receive the vaccine in urban and rural areas, he said.-Bernama