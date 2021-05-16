Bunut Susu EMCO: 235 individuals test positive after completion of first screening

KOTA BHARU: A total of 235 people in three villages Mukim Bunut Susu in Pasir Mas that were placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) tested positive after the completion of the first Covid-19 screening last week.

Kelantan State Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said that, as of today, 1,500 residents from Kampung Paya Ular, Kampung Tualang and Kampung Bechah Palas had undergone the screening tests.

“From the first screening tests, 93 residents in Kampung Paya Ular tested positive for Covid-19, while Kampung Tualang has 69 positive cases and Kampung Bechah Palas has 73 cases,” he told reporters after carrying out an observation of the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Gelanggan Seni here today. Also present was Kelantan Covid-19 centre director Dr Mohd Azman Yacob.

The government had earlier placed the three villages under the EMCO from May 9-22 following a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Dr Zaini also thanked the state government for allocating over RM200,000 to assist in preparing the Gelanggan Seni PKRC, which can accommodate 140 patients at any one time.

“Apart from that, we also wish to thank Yayasan Noor Al-Syakur (YANAS) for its contribution of clinical equipment as well as the allocation from the Ministry of Health for this PKRC,” he said. — Bernama