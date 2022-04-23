Burger King staff sends apology for “exposing” 3 muslim women who skipped fasting

IN MALAYSIA, the practice of eating in public during Ramadan has caused many to debate.

Some believe that no one should eat in public during the fasting month, regardless of faith, in order to honour others who are fasting around them.

Others simply don’t care if you’re fasting or not because it’s none of their concern.

A Burger King employee allegedly decided to make it public by posting CCTV footage of three Muslim women dining in on TikTok.

@qthanyyy’s TikTok video of a surveillance camera went viral recently. The caption of the video reads, “to the three women wearing hijabs that ordered 9pcs of nuggets, cheesy fries, and ice lemon tea and dined in, don’t you feel bad for the customers who are still fasting?”

Though the original video has now been removed and the owner’s account has been made private, Twitter user @amyranadyaa re-posted it, and it has gone viral again.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage being posted online without the three women’s consent has enraged netizens.

Many people say the staff should have just left them alone and told her that not all Muslim women can fast either because they are pregnant or are on their period.

Some argued that the three women should have just packed their food and left.