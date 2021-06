SUNGAI BULOH: Police have smashed two gangs, Lee Honda and Aqil, which specialised in vehicle thefts and burglaries, following the arrest of 16 suspects in a series of operations in various parts of Selangor.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said 10 members of Lee Honda, comprising nine men and a woman aged 22 to 45, were nabbed in Shah Alam, Rawang, Tanjung Karang and Serendah in the Ops Lejang conducted from May 22 to June 1.

She said 15 cars, two motorcycles, three Recaro seats and car break-in tools, all worth RM300,000, were seized.

“Investigations found that the gang had been active since June last year, targeting old cars of the Honda Civic (Ferio), Proton Wira, Proton Satria, Proton Perdana and Perodua Kancil models,” she told a press conference at the Sungai Buloh police district headquarters here today.

Shafa’aton said the gang’s mastermind, a 25-year-old man, was among the 10 arrested. He has 33 records for drug offences and other criminal cases.

She said police are looking for a man, identified as Amir Zaidan Muhamad Sharil, whose last known address is in Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, to help in the investigation.

She said all the suspects have been remanded for investigation.

In another operation dubbed Ops Pintu on Saturday, six Aqil gang members, consisting of four men and two women aged 18 to 20, were nabbed for involvement in break-ins at shops and schools.

Shafa’aton said the suspects were in a Proton Wira car at Lorong Bakawali Batu 18, Kuang, believed to have just burgled a workshop a few hours earlier, when they were caught by police.

Police seized from them housebreaking tools and stolen goods worth RM20,000.

“Checks found three of the suspects have criminal records involving crimes and drugs and all of them are now under remand for investigations,” she said. — Bernama