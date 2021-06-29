Burglary cases drop during MCO - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16,452 burglary cases were recorded between March 18, 2020, and June 27 this year, a drop of 21.2% compared to 20,875 cases in the 469 days before the Movement Control Order (MCO) 1.0 was implemented.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said this was due to the high frequency of patrolling activities by the authorities to monitor compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the MCO.

“The MCO sees the presence of security forces and enforcement officers who make regular patrols in many locations throughout the country to monitor the SOP compliance,” he said in a statement today.

MCO 1.0 was enforced nationwide from March 18 to March 31, 2020, before being extended until April 28, 2020, followed by the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from May 4, 2020.

He said between March 18, 2020 and June 27 this year, a total of 5,518 individuals were arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code on suspicion of being involved in burglary cases.

However, he said a total of 1,167 burglary cases were recorded during the CMCO period between May 4, 2020 and June 10, 2020, an increase of 104 cases from 1,063 cases during the same period in the previous year.

Therefore, Abd Jalil urged all levels of society to work together to curb crime in their respective communities as well as to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Always ensure that the house is locked even when at home and be vigilant of your surroundings for suspicious individuals.

“Beware of unknown individuals who come to the house for business and if suspicious, contact the police immediately,” he said. — Bernama