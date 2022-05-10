Burning car at Genting road rolls downhill (Video)

PETALING JAYA: A car burst into flames and slid backwards down the road to Genting Highlands before hitting and stopping in front of an SUV yesterday, FMT reports.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle stopped the car when he noticed the fire and shouted to his family members to abandon the vehicle.

The family quickly exited the car before it started sliding backwards down the slope.

The report further added that firemen managed to put out the flames and nobody was hurt in the incident.

The incident shocked social media users as the white vehicle was completely engulfed in brazen flames.

You can watch the incident here.

https://www.facebook.com/georgetownpenangofficial/videos/pcb.10159910260422453/2285809604930064