Burnt body found in car on Guthrie Expressway

SHAH ALAM: The burnt body of an unidentified individual was found early today in a car that had caught fire at Km3.6 of the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near the Bukit Jelutong Toll Plaza.

District police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said preliminary investigation found that the driver of the red Mazda car lost control of the vehicle which veered to the left of the road and caught fire.

“The body was sent to the Shah Alam Hospital,” he said, adding that eye-witnesses could contact investigating officer Insp Muhammad Hanif Sukri at 014-8066744.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Norazam Khamis said firefighters responded to a call at 1.15 am and found the car totally destroyed as they arrived six minutes later.-Bernama