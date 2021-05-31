Bursa bucks regional trend to end lower as investors brace for full lockdown

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia bucked the trend in most major regional markets to close lower on Monday on continued selling in selected heavyweights including banking counters, ahead of the total lockdown tomorrow, but losses were cushioned by buying in glove counters.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 10.89 points to close at 1,583.55 versus 1,594.44 at Friday’s close.

The index opened 23.4 points lower at 1,571.04 and moved between 1,568.47 and 1,585.97 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 843 to 273, while 354 counters were unchanged, 712 untraded, and 58 others suspended.

On the broader market, buying momentum was mild with total volume decreasing to 6.42 billion units worth RM3.48 billion from 8.82 billion units worth RM4.19 billion on Friday.

Starting tomorrow, Malaysia will go back to a full lockdown with all economic and social sectors shut down during the period except for the essential ones.

However, despite heading for some market weakness following the announcement, MIDF Research said the local equity market may witness positive buying momentum such as technology and shipping that are linked to the global markets, as well as counters related to the production of personal protective equipment.

Likewise, consumer, logistics and telecommunications stocks may also benefit from the movement restrictions and heightened e-commerce activities.

“We are maintaining the FBM KLCI year-end 2021 target at 1,700 points with a buy-on-weakness stance,” it said in a note today.

The nation’s total lockdown came after the number of daily cases hit record-highs of over 8,000 new cases and a daily death toll nearing 100.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted today that Malaysia reported 6,824 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to-date to 572,357.

Among the 30 FBM KLCI counters, Maybank slipped two sen to RM8.18, Public Bank dropped six sen to RM4.21, PChem lost nine sen to RM8.05, and Tenaga was four sen lower at RM9.95.

Top Glove, however, rose nine sen to RM5.18, Sime Darby Plantation added one sen to RM4.55, Genting Malaysia gained two sen to RM2.79, while Sime Darby was one sen higher at RM2.29.

Serba Dinamik, which hit the limit down today, led the top losers, erasing 48 sen to RM1.13 with 28.33 million shares transacted.

Other counters related to its managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah also posted losses.

Among them, KPower Bhd, in which Mohd Karim holds a 33.29 per cent stake, slid 23 sen to RM1.08. The company was formerly known as Kumpulan Powernet Bhd.

Meanwhile, among the actives, Kumpulan Jetson and Kanger International eased half-a-sen each to 58 sen and eight sen respectively, while HB Global was two sen better at 31 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 82.69 points to 11,495.81 and the FBMT 100 Index trimmed 78.01 points to 11,198.59.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index dwindled 74.13 points to 12,772.91, the FBM 70 dipped 106.75 points to 14,762.90, and the FBM ACE gave up 162.62 points to 7,681.26.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 157.33 points to 15,009.80 while the Plantation Index fell 26.06 points to 6,882.40, and the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 2.23 points to 190.86.

Main Market volume narrowed to 3.78 billion shares worth RM2.7 billion from 4.14 billion shares worth RM3.01 billion recorded on Friday.

Warrants turnover rose to 241.62 million units valued at RM22.19 million from 175.99 million units valued at RM17.75 million.

Volume on the ACE Market shrank to 2.38 billion shares worth RM755.76 million versus 4.49 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 837.36 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.31 billion), construction (155.21 million), technology (360.48 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (65.51 million), property (302.16 million), plantation (34.61 million), REITs (6.84 million), closed/fund (4,600), energy (424.77 million), healthcare (88.63 million), telecommunications and media (80.13 million), transportation and logistics (104.19 million), and utilities (18.95 million). — Bernama