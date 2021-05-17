Bursa Malaysia ends broadly lower, 1,061 stocks fall but CI up 0.06 pct

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 (Bernama) -- Bursa Malaysia gave up early gains to end broadly lower with the key index putting on 0.06 per cent as market sentiment turned cautious on Monday.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 0.94 of-a-point to 1,583.46 against 1,582.52 at the close on Wednesday last week.

The market bellwether, which opened 5.03 points weaker at its intraday low of 1,577.49, also hit an intraday high of 1,592.57.

Overall market breadth was negative with losers trouncing gainers 1,061 to 195, while 301 counters were unchanged, 628 untraded, and five others suspended.

Trading was active with total volume surged to 6.60 billion shares worth RM3.80 billion from last Wednesday’s 2.59 billion shares worth RM1.92 billion.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said overall sentiment in Bursa Malaysia was dampened by the possibility of a full scale movement control order in Selangor if Covid-19 infections were not curbed.

“Among the 30 FBM KLCI index members, non shariah counters such as Genting Bhd, Genting Malaysia Bhd and Supermax are the ones that are dragging Bursa with losses of more than 2.0 per cent,” he told Bernama.

Genting Bhd shed 11 sen to RM4.69, Genting Malaysia decreased six sen to RM2.71 and Supermax slipped 13 sen to RM4.64.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today said Selangor may return to a full movement control order like it did in March last year if Covid-19 cases in the state continue to surge.

On Monday, Malaysia recorded 4,446 new Covid-19 infections cases, of which Selangor posted the highest new cases at 1,650.

Other heavyweights, Maybank rose nine sen to RM8.30, Public Bank advanced 12 sen to RM4.26, TNB went up four sen to RM9.91, CIMB appreciated seven sen to RM4.25, Petronas Chemicals fell 15 sen to RM7.95, IHH Healthcare shed 13 sen to RM5.32 and Top Glove was six sen easier to RM5.29.

Of the actives, Kanger International added one sen to 8.5 sen, UCrest increased 7.5 sen to 37.5 sen, MTouche and Niche Capital Emas appreciated four sen each to 32.5 sen and 26.5 sen, respectively, while Focus Dynamics fell one sen to five sen and Hiap Teck declined nine sen to 55 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 51.82 points weaker at 11,511.22, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 28.69 points to 11,205.28, and the FBM ACE lost 303.98 points to 7,642.18.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 132.42 points to 12,707.98, and the FBM 70 dipped 175.69 points to 14,800.15.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index surged 129.26 points to 14,979.80, the Plantation Index decreased 127.03 points to 6,946.75, while the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 4.59 points to 192.65.

Main Market volume increased to 3.79 billion shares worth RM3.17 billion from last Wednesday’s 1.54 billion shares worth RM1.65 billion.

Warrant turnover was higher at 313.06 million units worth RM31.81 million from 189.46 million units worth RM21.27 million on Wednesday last week.

Volume on the ACE Market jumped to 2.50 billion shares worth RM600.33 million from 863.09 million shares worth RM257.38 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 796.72 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.31 billion), construction (128.55 million), technology (392.44 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (99.57 million), property (371.89 million), plantation (101.64 million), REITs (7.68 million), closed/fund (40,000), energy (256.77 million), healthcare (74.88 million), telecommunications and media (74.26 million), transportation and logistics (149.37 million), and utilities (29.69 million).

Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries were closed on Thursday and Friday last week for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations. — Bernama