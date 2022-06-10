Bursa Malaysia ends flat on last-minute profit-taking ahead of Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended flat today on last-minute selling ahead of the tabling of Budget 2023 tomorrow, an analyst said.

At 5 pm, the benchmark index fell 0.12 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 1,420.43 from Wednesday’s close of 1,420.55.

It opened 4.2 points better at 1,424.75 and moved to a high of 1,428.13 at midmorning.

However, market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing decliners 435 to 328, while 427 counters were unchanged, 1,157 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.25 billion units worth RM1.59 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI closed in negative territory as profit-taking emerged in the final minutes of the trading session.

Regionally, key indices closed broadly higher as investors continued to pick up battered stocks at a bargain following a brutal selldown since mid-September.

“Despite the improvement in the regional market sentiment, we prefer to stay cautious as we reckon market volatility to heighten going forward, thus expect the local market to encounter wilder swings although the benchmark index remains in an oversold position,“ he told Bernama.

Thong expects the FBM KLCI to trade range-bound and hover at the 1,410-1,430 range towards the weekend.

From a technical view, immediate resistance is seen at 1,430 points, followed by 1,460, while support is at 1,400, followed by 1,380.

Among Bursa heavyweight counters, Maybank shed three sen to RM8.67, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM8.64, and IHH Healthcare slid four sen to RM5.81. Public Bank and CIMB were flat at RM4.25 and RM5.26, respectively.

Of the actives, ACE Market debutant Cosmos Technology International surged 21 sen to 56 sen, Top Glove improved 3.5 sen to 67.5 sen, and MY E.G. edged up three sen to 90.5 sen. MMAG Holdings was flat at 2.5 sen and TWL Holdings went down by half-a-sen to four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 14.14 points to 10,133.59, the FBM 70 garnered 73.25 points to 12,308.87, and the FBMT 100 Index improved 13.31 points to 9,886.00. The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 27.22 points to 10,197.13 while the FBM ACE climbed 9.39 points to 4,743.66.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index added 4.20 points to 698.30 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.77 of-a-point to 174.72.

The Plantation Index slipped 32.92 points to 6,562.14 and the Financial Services Index was 5.08 points easier at 16,121.02.

The Main Market volume reduced to 1.38 billion shares worth RM1.31 billion against Wednesday’s 1.47 billion shares worth RM1.43 billion.

Warrant turnover was lower at 161.61 million units valued at RM28.11 million from 346.67 million units valued at RM59.66 million previously.

The ACE Market volume slipped to 706.76 million shares worth RM252.64 million from 1.41 billion shares worth RM228.56 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 197.35 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (313.84 million), construction (38.25 million), technology (175.23 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (60.44 million), property (156.09 million), plantation (18.49 million), REITs (5.89 million), closed/fund (23,000), energy (177.18 million), healthcare (182.99 million), telecommunications and media (27.38 million), transportation and logistics (15.98 million) and utilities (10.66 million).-Bernama