Bursa Malaysia ends lower (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia reversed its gains earlier to end lower today due to continued selling in selected transportation, logistic as well as consumer counters.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 5.01 point or 0.34 per cent to 1,461.45 after opening 2.65 points better at 1,469.11.

Market breadth, however, remained positive with gainers outpacing losers 669 to 384, while 399 counters were unchanged, 677 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume rose to 6.45 billion units worth RM3.30 billion from yesterday’s 5.94 billion shares worth RM3.29 billion.

Meanwhile, the industrial products and services index added 0.63 of-a-point to 142.28.

The Main Market volume rose to 3.39 billion shares worth RM2.56 billion from yesterday’s 3.02 billion shares worth RM2.58 billion

Warrants turnover decreased to 800.78 million units valued at RM166.31 million from 913.27 million units valued at RM184.83 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 2.26 billion shares worth RM574.48 million compared with 2.01 billion shares worth RM520.76 million on Monday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 520.96 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (744.71 million), construction (178.58 million), technology (194.21 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (37.29 million), property (403.46 million), plantations (44.20 million), REITs (8.25 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (198.70 million), healthcare (64.90 million), telecommunications and media (20.01 million), transportation and logistics (801.69 million), and utilities (175.10 million). — Bernama