Bursa Malaysia ends mixed, CI eases 0.05 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended mixed, with its key index in the red zone due to persistent selling activities in selected heavyweights, led by Digi and IHH Healthcare.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 0.73 of-a-point or 0.05 per cent to 1,531.63, from Monday’s close of 1,532.36.

The market bellwether opened 0.44 of-a-point lower at 1,531.92 and moved between 1,530.75 and 1,536.47 throughout the day.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 580 to 417, while 426 counters were unchanged, 749 untraded and eight others suspended.

Turnover increased to 6.75 billion units worth RM3.65 billion from Monday’s 6.5 billion units worth RM3.59 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Digi shed 11 sen to RM4.09, IHH Healthcare went down six sen to RM5.56, Public Bank slipped two sen to RM4.10, Maybank declined three sen to RM8.10, Sime Darby Plantation eased five sen to RM3.95 and CIMB was two sen easier at RM4.59.

Meanwhile, Press Metal jumped 23 sen to RM5.09, Petronas Gas rose two sen to RM15.58 and Axiata was flat at RM3.80.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik gained 2.5 sen to 51 sen, Privasia advanced 4.5 sen to 26 sen, Euro Holdings appreciated 14 sen to RM1.15, Sapura Energy and MMAG Holdings were flat at 13 sen and 14 sen, respectively, while Metronic eased two sen to 5.5 sen and Kumpulan Jetson shed 8.5 sen to 47 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 20.49 points to 11,170.21, the FBMT 100 Index strengthened 11.56 points to 10,869.55, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 45.86 points to 12,209.13.

The FBM ACE soared 90.23 points to 7,419.25, while the FBM 70 was 80.72 points stronger at 14,477.60.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 51.36 points to 15,065.66, the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 2.29 points to 190.31, and the Plantation Index rose 6.79 points to 6,388.36.

Main Market volume fell to 4.73 billion shares valued at RM2.96 billion from 4.84 billion shares valued at RM2.93 billion on Monday.

Warrants turnover declined to 226.05 million units worth RM24.41 million from 241.76 million units worth RM21.83 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.80 billion shares worth RM666.18 million from 1.42 billion shares worth RM634.26 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 681.56 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.22 billion), construction (176.57 million), technology (579.70 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (41.97 million), property (134.33 million), plantation (20.70 million), REITs (6.76 million), closed/fund (12,400), energy (1.68 billion), healthcare (64.08 million), telecommunications and media (4.98 million), transportation and logistics (58.50 million), and utilities (14.56 million). — Bernama