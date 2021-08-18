Bursa Malaysia ends mixed, CI up 0.11 pct

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today with the key index rising by 0.11 per cent on the back of cautious sentiment amid the ongoing political developments in the country.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 1.65 points to end the day at 1,525.24 from Tuesday’s close of 1,523.59.

The market bellwether opened 1.39 points higher at 1,524.98 and fluctuated between 1,518.95 and 1,526.34 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth, however, was negative at the close with losers slightly outpacing gainers 472 to 436, while 460 counters were unchanged, 832 untraded, and eight others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.83 billion units worth RM2.20 billion from 4.32 billion units worth RM2.38 billion on Tuesday.

A dealer said investors were cautious ahead of the announcement of the new Prime Minister this week.

A special meeting of the Malay Rulers will be held this Friday at Istana Negara where the King is most likely to share the decision of the 220 Members of Parliament in choosing the prime minister.

On the local bourse, heavyweights IHH Healthcare and CIMB rose one sen each to RM5.79 and RM4.61, respectively, Maybank was flat at RM8.14, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals both eased one sen to RM3.94 and RM7.99, while TNB shed five sen to RM9.89.

Among the actives, Sedania Innovator surged 13 sen to 76 sen, AppAsia increased 2.5 sen to 17 sen, Serba Dinamik was flat at 42 sen, Avillion declined one sen to 19 sen, and Advance Synergy trimmed three sen to 19.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index climbed 26.82 points to 11,147.96, the FBMT 100 Index improved 23.28 points to 10,864.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 36.14 points to 12,262.75, the FBM 70 went up 76.26 points to 14,627.35, and the FBM ACE decreased 20.15 points to 7,111.99.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index rose 70.43 points to 6,393.86, the Financial Services Index added 14.16 points to 14,859.03, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.15 of-a-point to 190.60.

Main Market volume decreased to 2.70 billion shares worth RM1.83 billion from 2.88 billion shares worth RM2.06 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 181.58 million units worth RM340.70 million from 260.50 million units worth RM39.63 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 917.01 million shares worth RM340.70 million versus Tuesday’s 1.05 billion shares worth RM269.09 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.12 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (613.99 million), construction (110.37 million), technology (241.42 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (45.49 million), property (209.06 million), plantation (22.79 million), REITs (7.35 million), closed/fund (6,000), energy (200.89 million), healthcare (54.34 million), telecommunications and media (21.83 million), transportation and logistics (31.34 million), and utilities (13.63 million). — Bernama