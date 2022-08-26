Bursa Malaysia ends the week in positive territory

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia has continued to rise, in line with positive regional performance and as a result of improved market sentiment following positive cues from Wall Street overnight, said a dealer.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 4.80 points to end at 1,500.29 compared with Thursday’s closing of 1,495.49.

The benchmark index opened 0.89 of-a-point firmer at 1,496.38 this morning and traded between 1,495.68 points and 1,507.49 points throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with losers beat gainers 499 to 376, while 415 counters were unchanged, 1,069 untraded and 35 others suspended.

Total turnover fell to 2.40 billion units worth RM1.86 billion from 2.64 billion units worth RM2.10 billion yesterday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the FBM KLCI gained 0.32 per cent or 4.8 points to end at 1,500.29 alongside key regional markets, which were also mostly higher following a positive Wall Street overnight.

“We expect the buying momentum on the FBM KLCI to go on as foreign funds continue to flow into the region while valuations on the local market remains attractive compared to regional peers,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 per cent to 28,641.38, South Korea’s Kospi improved 0.15 per cent to 2,481.03, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.01 per cent to 20,170.04, while China's SSE Composite Index erased 0.31 per cent to 3,236.22.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank perked up seven sen at RM8.91, Public Bank was two sen better at RM4.63, Petronas Chemicals advanced four sen at RM8.69 and CIMB Group improved six sen at RM5.46.

Among the most active counters, Metronic Global added half sen to seven sen, Agmo Holdings increased 6.5 sen at 89.5 sen, MYEG was down 1.5 sen at 75.5 sen and MQ Technology, Dagang Nexchange and Green Packet were all lost half-a-sen at 3.5 sen, 87.5 sen and five sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index fell 34.50 points to 4,956.37, FBMT 100 Index added 27.35 points to 10,393.36, FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 3.13 points to 10,759.97, FBM 70 perked up 9.93 points to 12,746.15, while the FBM Emas Index improved 23.01 points to 10,648.84.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 75.06 points to 16,723.69, Plantation Index advanced 100.71 points to 7,054.34, Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.87 of-a-point easier at 182.18, while the Energy Index slipped by 5.41 points to 727.44.

The Main Market volume fell to 1.47 billion shares worth RM1.48 billion from 1.71 billion shares worth RM1.75 billion on Thursday.

Warrants' turnover narrowed to 343.35 million units valued at RM56.16 million from 453.52 million units valued at RM66.12 million yesterday.

The ACE Market volume swelled to 580.52 million shares worth RM326.75 million from 475.13 million shares worth RM291.75 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 196.75 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (398.61 million), construction (79.83 million), technology (196.69 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (49.55 million), property (102.67 million), plantation (31.22 million), REITs (5.25 million), closed/fund (23,000), energy (200.80 million), healthcare (84.14 million), telecommunications and media (78.22 million), transportation and logistics (28.18 million), and utilities (22.62 million).-Bernama