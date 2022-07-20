Bursa Malaysia hosts second Virtual Marketplace Fair

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd will hold its second annual Virtual Marketplace Fair on Saturday to encourage new and the existing investing community gain more insights into the stock market and invest with the exchange.

Themed “Progress with Opportunities”, the fair will focus on four community segments: beginners, seasoned investors, female investors as well as millennials, and emphasise on both conventional and syariah-compliant investing in the equity as well as the derivatives markets.

This one-day event will have activities for experienced traders and new traders alike, to learn more about how investing in equities is great for building wealth, trading in a volatile market, non-fungible token (NFT) versus stocks, and trading palm oil futures such as Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) and East Malaysia Crude Palm Oil Futures (FEPO).

Additionally, the event will showcase senior representatives from Main Market companies such as IHH Healthcare Bhd, Farm Fresh Bhd, Digi.com Bhd, Sime Darby Property Bhd, GHL Systems Bhd and Scicom (MSC) Bhd who will be sharing their corporate and growth plans.

“During this event, there will be a virtual exhibition by 15 exhibitors from participating organisations and regulatory bodies, showcasing products and services. The public will also have access to Bursa Academy, Bursa Marketplace and Bursa Anywhere to learn more about Bursa Malaysia’s offerings. In addition, there will be various webinars on topics related to the equity market (conventional and syariah), as well as the derivatives market,” it said.

It is open to the public, with giveaway prizes for participants. Participants are not required to be Bursa Marketplace users but are encouraged to sign up as a Bursa Marketplace user in order to gain access to the many tools, research reports and interactive platforms available.

The fair will be conducted mainly in English, but members of the public will be able to access some webinar topics conducted in Bahasa Malaysia and/or Mandarin.