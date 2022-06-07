Bursa Malaysia investor alert: Beware of caller impersonating Bursa official

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has urged the public to remain vigilant of phone scams as it has been made aware of a caller fraudulently representing himself as Bursa board member seeking a donation.

The stock exchange said it does not endorse any unlicensed activities, nor would any of its board members or staff make such requests for donations via telephone or WhatsApp calls, text messages or any other online channels.

“Bursa Malaysia strongly advises those receiving such calls to be careful and not entertain invitations to ‘participate’ in such schemes or requests for donation,” it said in a statement.

The public is advised to contact 03 – 2732 0067 or email bursa2u@bursamalaysia.com.

The stock exchange urged the public not to reply to suspicious e-mails, text messages or calls requesting for donations and not to click on web addresses or emails that misrepresent an authorised institution.

It also advised the public to verify whether a business is licensed, approved or authorised by the relevant regulatory bodies, and not to share personal details such as identity card number, passwords or bank account number.

They should also report to the authorities if they have been harassed or pressured to make a transaction, investment or receive money deposits, it added.-Bernama