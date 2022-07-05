Bursa Malaysia mixed at midday, CI up 0.04%

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended the morning trading session mixed, with the benchmark index rising by 0.04 per cent driven by sustained buying interest in heavyweights, led by Press Metal Aluminium and Petronas Dagangan.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 0.57 of-a-point to 1,438.09 from Monday’s close of 1,437.52.

The benchmark index, which opened 4.35 points higher at 1,441.87, moved between 1,437.46 and 1,444.67 throughout the session.

The overall market breadth was negative with losers leading gainers 367 to 303, while 375 counters were unchanged, 1,184 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.17 billion units worth RM564.52 million.

In a note, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd opined that the local bourse may see selling pressure interspersing with bargain hunting activities in undervalued stocks.

“While sentiment is likely to remain negative, investors may focus on the banking sector amidst the market’s expectation of an interest rate hike during Bank Negara Malaysia’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

“Meanwhile, the technology sector may succumb to another round of selldown amid the interest rate up-cycle environment,“ it said.

Among the heavyweights, Press Metal Aluminium increased five sen to RM4.67 and Petronas Dagangan advanced 38 sen to RM21.08, Maybank and CIMB gained two sen each to RM8.62 and RM5.05, respectively, while both Public Bank and IHH Healthcare added one sen to RM4.40 and RM6.44.

Petronas Chemicals and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM9.12 and RM20.48, respectively, while Petronas Gas slipped 10 sen to RM16.30.

Of the actives, ACE-market debutant Orgabio rose four sen to 35 sen, AHB Holdings edged up half-a-sen to 13.5 sen, Reach Energy and Widad were flat at five sen and 36.5 sen, respectively, and Jade Marvel inched down half-a-sen to 90.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index appreciated 8.80 points to 10,234.84, FBM Emas Shariah Index added 0.29 of-a-point to 10,354.06, FBM 70 improved 39.27 points to 12,333.30, FBM ACE trimmed 43.09 points to 4,674.36, and FBMT 100 Index went up 10.50 points to 9,984.46.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 39.69 points to 16,079.50, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.49 of-a-point higher at 180.69, and the Plantation Index shrank 35.77 points to 6,854.82. -Bernama