Bursa Malaysia opens lower after Wall ST slipped overnight

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia retreated at the opening today, tracking Wall Street’s slip overnight and on caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on interest rates tomorrow.

At 9.05 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 5.73 points to 1,454.65 compared to Monday’s close of 1,460.38.

The market bellwether opened lower by 2.74 points at 1,457.64.

The market breadth was negative with decliners leading advancers 130 to 115, while 215 counters were unchanged, 1,844 untraded, and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 172.69 million units worth RM49.75 million.

Wall Street ended lower on Monday ahead of the Fed’s decision on rate hikes with the Dow Jones Index losing 0.39 per cent to close at 32,732.95, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined 0.75 per cent and 1.03 per cent to end at 3,871.98 and 10,988.15, respectively.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said profit-taking activities on Wall Street after a significant rally would cap the upside potential of the local bourse.

The brokerage expects investors to take a cautious stance ahead of the critical Fed meeting that will conclude on Nov 2 (US time).

“Meanwhile, traders may focus on the 15th General Election (GE15) theme and position themselves on government-linked companies.

“Commodities-wise, Brent crude oil is gradually declining below US$95 per barrel but is hovering above US$90 per barrel, while the crude palm oil price (CPO) price recouped above RM4,100 per tonne,” it said in a note today.

Among the heavyweight counters, Maybank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM8.59 and RM5.95, respectively.

CIMB and Tenaga Nasional lost 2.0 sen each to RM5.50 and RM8.40, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals added 1.0 sen to RM8.73.

Among the actives, Advance Synergy fell 1.0 sen to 7.0 sen, Top Glove dropped half-a-sen to 79 sen, while Serba Dinamik, Alam Maritim, and Tanco were all flat at 2.0 sen, 3.0 sen, and 37.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 32.04 points to 10,318.80, the FBM 70 weakened 22.76 points to 12,243.97, and the FBMT 100 Index lost 34.73 points to 10,055.19.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 29.09 points to 10,382.02, while the FBM ACE improved by 9.28 points to 4,868.21.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index was 4.22 points easier at 694.28, the Financial Services Index contracted 67.42 points to 16,399.26 and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.37 of a point to 175.43.

The Plantation Index went up 9.92 points to 6,889.84.-Bernama