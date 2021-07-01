Bursa Malaysia pares gains at closing

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia’s barometer index pared gains at closing after glove counters turned lower on profit-taking.

At 5 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose by 1.60 points to 1,534.23 from Wednesday’s close of 1,532.63.

The market bellwether opened 0.71 of-a-point higher at 1,533.34 and moved between 1,531.84 and 1,541.11 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 556 to 373, while 421 counters were unchanged, 815 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Turnover surged to 7.18 billion units valued at RM3.47 billion from 4.65 billion units valued at RM2.67 billion yesterday

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said gains were somewhat limited as investors awaited two major events.

“First is the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) meeting, which will discuss whether to further ease output cuts amid anticipation of economic recovery.

“With investors probably focusing on the positive side, whereby OPEC will likely be able to balance between supply and demand, the Bursa Malaysia Energy index was the biggest gainer during the day, rising 2.4 per cent,“ he told Bernama.

He said the other event is the US jobs report for June, whereby any improvement will serve as proof that the US economy is picking up.

Regionally, stocks were lower amid worries over the virulent Delta variant, which is still ravaging the world.

Among them, Singapore’s Straits Times Index slipped 0.20 per cent to 3,124.19, Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.29 per cent to 28,707.04, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.57 per cent weaker at 28,827.95.

At home, heavyweights Top Glove dropped 10 sen to RM4.07, Hartalega declined 21 sen to RM7.14, Press Metal decreased three sen to RM4.75, and TNB was four sen lower at RM9.75.

Conversely, IHH gained nine sen to RM5.56, Sime Darby Plantation rose eight sen to RM4.06, while Axiata and Digi each increased four sen to RM3.78 and RM4.17 respectively

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik improved five sen to 38 sen, Sarawak Consolidated rose 23.5 sen to 75 sen, and KPower added 19 sen to 90.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index put on 17.13 points to 11,173.35, the FBMT 100 Index added 11.39 points to 10,886.48, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 8.52 points to 12,186.80.

The FBM ACE jumped 157.15 points to 7,106.50 and the FBM 70 was 15.40 points higher at 14,494.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index edged up 31.82 points to 15,130.13, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.30 of-a-point better at 186.60, and the Plantation Index rose 43.61 points to 6,445.09.

Main Market volume jumped to 5.55 billion shares valued at RM3.00 billion from 2.96 billion shares valued at RM2.20 billion on Wednesday.

Warrants turnover narrowed to 120.22 million units valued at RM8.24 million from 144.16 million units valued at RM16.97 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 1.50 billion shares worth RM455.55 million from 1.54 billion shares worth RM458.61 million previously.

Consumer products and services accounted for 911.14 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.45 billion), construction (110.16 million), technology (353.48 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (64.05 million), property (149.46 million), plantation (23.05 million), REITs (4.19 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (2.34 billion), healthcare (44.22 million), telecommunications and media (50.72 million), transportation and logistics (36.59 million), and utilities (20.76 million). — Bernama