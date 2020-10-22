Bursa Malaysia reverses earlier losses to end higher, broader market still cautious

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia managed to reverse earlier losses to end on a positive tone, thanks to bargain hunting in selected heavyweights led by healthcare, consumer products and services, transportation, and plantation linked counters.

However, on the broader market, losers overwhelmed gainers 614 to 460 while 451 counters were unchanged, 641 untraded and 21 others suspended.

At the close, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.40 points to 1,498.80 from yesterday’s close of 1,492.40.

The index opened at 1,492.95 and subsequently moved between 1,485.77 and 1,500.05 throughout the day.

Total volume fell to 6.73 billion units worth RM4.6 billion from 8.47 billion units worth RM5.94 billion recorded at Wednesday’s close.