Bursa Malaysia undertakes MIRA role

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Berhad today announced that it has assumed the Malaysian Investor Relations Association’s (MIRA)

role.

Established in 2007 by Bursa Malaysia, MIRA’s primary objective was to develop and enhance the investor relations (IR) capabilities of Malaysian Public Listed Companies (PLCs) through effective communication and the cultivation of stronger relationships between PLCs and the investor community.

However, over the years, Bursa Malaysia has stepped up on its advocacy role, beyond that of a market regulator and influencer. This includes, among others, guiding, and improving the way PLCs provide information, communicate, and interact with the investment and stakeholder communities, as well as raising PLCs’ profile and investability.

To prevent redundancy and duplication of functions, Bursa Malaysia, leveraging on its extensive tools and capabilities, will henceforth serve as the single point of reference for IR matters. Consequently, MIRA’s operations has been discontinued effective July 1, 2023.

The Board of MIRA said, “We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all MIRA members, including corporates, individual members, as well as the stakeholders who have worked with and supported the association since 2007. We are supportive of Bursa Malaysia assuming MIRA’s mantle, and we are convinced that this transition will result in a greater delivery of service to all stakeholders in the capital market.”

“Bursa Malaysia would like to thank MIRA’s board members and management team for their commitment over the years to promoting good investor relations practices among PLCs in Malaysia,” said Bursa Malaysia CEO Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift.

“Bursa Malaysia is pleased to assume the role previously held by MIRA and looks forward to expanding our efforts in advancing PLCs’ investor relations capabilities and proactiveness, to raise the PLCs’ stature and appeal to investors globally.”

In recent years, the Exchange has spearheaded several initiatives to enhance PLCs’ visibility and accessibility to the investment community through more active investor relations engagements. Notable initiatives to elevate best practices from an IR standpoint include the PLC Transformation Programme, specifically through Guidebook 3 entitled “Strengthening Stakeholder Management & Investor Relations,” as well as the Investor Relations and Public Relations Incentive Programme.

“Investor Relations is a strategic function, to importantly communicate in a credible and engaging manner on the company’s performance and growth plans. The Exchange is committed to continue providing PLCs and IR practitioners with the necessary knowledge, training or workshops and other essential resources to effectively engage with their shareholders and wider stakeholders,” added Muhamad Umar.

From July 2023 onwards, investor relations practitioners or professionals in Bursa Malaysia listed PLCs, including former MIRA members, can expect further capacity building support and guidance from the Exchange to enhance their skills and knowledge.