Burung-Burung card, census cert holders from Sabah must not be allowed to enter Labuan: Senator

LABUAN: A senator has urged the Immigration Department to bar holders of Burung-Burung cards and Banci (census) certificates among Filipino immigrants from entering this duty-free island.

At the same, he said the department must also allow the return of the holders of those documents who are currently on this island back to Sabah.

Datuk Bashir Alias (pix), who made the call said this was in line with the soon-to-be enforced no free-flow policy at the roll-on-roll-off ferry terminal and Labuan International Ferry.

Home Ministry has previously directed the Immigration Department to enforce stricter control at the two Labuan ferry terminals, especially for non-Sabahan travellers bound for the Sabah mainland.

Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was also quoted as saying that an allocation of RM200,000 had been approved for immediate action to be taken such as the setting up of specific checkpoint counters for non-Sabahans to ensure there would be no free flow of travellers at the main gate of the ferry terminals to mainland Sabah via Tanjung Pagar Sipitang, Menumbok and Jesselton jetties.

Meanwhile, Bashir said the documents for Filipino immigrants in Sabah are issued by the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department and the state Immigration, therefore, holders of the documents should be strictly prohibited from travelling outside of Sabah.

“We estimated around 12,000 Filipino immigrants in this duty-free island, and we are worried the number is growing if there is no strict monitoring from the Sabah counterpart.

“We also cannot afford to see the holders of these documents being stranded in Labuan if the immigration at the ferry terminals prohibits them from travelling to Sabah,” he told Bernama today.

Bashir said Labuan only recognises holders of the IMM13 document and foreigners with an international passport and work pass to reside and work in Labuan.

“We welcome the stricter immigration checks at the ferry terminals as directed by Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, as we understand the situation, but they must also look into the growing number of Filipino immigrants with Burung-Burung cards and census certificates on this island,” he said.

Bashir said the Sabah Government must also look at the need to have immigration checks at the Menumbok jetty to ensure only those with valid travel documents are allowed to embark on the ferry or passenger boat to Labuan.-Bernama